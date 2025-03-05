New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in News by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in News by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in News during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in News by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in News by 27.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

News Stock Down 1.1 %

News stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. News Co. has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

