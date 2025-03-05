New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 77.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 559,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,029,000 after buying an additional 244,766 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth $3,722,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth $667,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth $17,527,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.17.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $77.35 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average is $96.15.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. AerCap’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

AerCap declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

