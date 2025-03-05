New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,481,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VKTX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 54,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,317,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 374,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,994,228.50. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,150,709.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,822.25. This represents a 23.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,014 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,849. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

