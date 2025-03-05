New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AutoNation by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.55. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.88 and a 12-month high of $198.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

