New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,799,000 after acquiring an additional 171,351 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 166,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,728,000 after acquiring an additional 39,396 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,318,000 after acquiring an additional 632,545 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $264.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,307.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.25 and a twelve month high of $277.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.