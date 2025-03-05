New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.29. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.