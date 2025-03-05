New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $795,000 Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXTA. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AXTA opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.