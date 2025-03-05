New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $304,000 in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 249,251 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 821,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 717,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 315,408 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1,946.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 678,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 644,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.63. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

