New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $387,000 in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Markel Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,685.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,868.10 on Wednesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,417.65 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,817.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,693.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

