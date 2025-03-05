New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $533,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,286 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,491,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,864,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 44,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,693,728.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 573,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,401,692.66. This trade represents a 7.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $5,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,519,977.04. The trade was a 23.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,136,535 shares of company stock valued at $70,589,814. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.
Roblox Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
