New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $699,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,754 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11,417.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106,410 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,167,946 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $340,427,000 after acquiring an additional 638,058 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 320,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,561 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $231,529,000 after acquiring an additional 210,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 65.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 516,472 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $55,500,000 after acquiring an additional 204,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $71.39 and a 1-year high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,225.50. This trade represents a 11.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

