New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $708,000 in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,283 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,126 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

UFPI opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average of $122.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.68%.

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $721,563.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,712.60. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

