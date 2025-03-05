New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $777,000 in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,098,000 after purchasing an additional 42,184 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $5,805,052.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,292.28. The trade was a 75.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $96,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,258,536.96. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,486 shares of company stock worth $6,254,710. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. UBS Group began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

