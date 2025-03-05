New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 34.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,525,000 after acquiring an additional 538,955 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $39,269,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 386.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 198,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 67.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,739,000 after purchasing an additional 183,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 28.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,959,000 after purchasing an additional 150,656 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $125.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average is $96.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

