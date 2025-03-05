New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. UBS Group began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of MTN opened at $155.90 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.51 and a 52-week high of $235.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $260.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

