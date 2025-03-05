New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2,923.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,309,000 after buying an additional 1,473,154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $49,297,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $38,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 319.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,535,000 after buying an additional 380,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after buying an additional 372,301 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 138.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $85.69.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $68,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,827.10. This represents a 75.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,722 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

