New York Life Investment Management LLC Makes New $449,000 Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,952 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 49,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 178.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $152.90 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.56 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.54 and its 200 day moving average is $180.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Articles

