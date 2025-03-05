New York Life Investment Management LLC Makes New $800,000 Investment in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLS opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

