New York Life Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 32.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter worth approximately $970,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Ferguson by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 79.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,217,000 after purchasing an additional 286,691 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Ferguson by 66.2% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.73.

Ferguson stock opened at $168.72 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $167.27 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

