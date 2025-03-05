New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,015 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.