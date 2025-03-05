New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $265,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,348.92. This represents a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $612,870 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.90%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

