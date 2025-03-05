New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $196.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on LSTR

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.