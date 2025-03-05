New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,572 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHX stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.35.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.03%.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

