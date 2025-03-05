New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in H&R Block by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in H&R Block by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,821,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 58,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after purchasing an additional 255,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. As a group, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.