New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 238,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,554,000 after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,752,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3,147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,017 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 242,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $587.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $548.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.46. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $512.12 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins purchased 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

