New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,022 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 105,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 54,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.34. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.