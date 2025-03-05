New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,706 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 698.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 251,711 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 874,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 191,465 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,812,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,260,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,152,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $98,901.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,126,499.68. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $293,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,629.59. The trade was a 12.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,451 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

