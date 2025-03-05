New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 337.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCN opened at $169.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.33. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.24 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.15.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

