New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,222,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 855,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,338,000 after purchasing an additional 175,684 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,218,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,187,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 306,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 79,265 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.63.

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $190.18 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $159.69 and a 12-month high of $281.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.66 and its 200-day moving average is $233.85.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.