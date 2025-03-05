New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 387 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Trading Up 2.1 %

Universal Display stock opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $140.17 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.