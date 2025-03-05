New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 541 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

