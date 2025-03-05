New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 595 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $147.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.61.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lear

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.