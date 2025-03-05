New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 599 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,220,000 after acquiring an additional 876,396 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,374,000 after acquiring an additional 172,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $25,769.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $226,810.78. This represents a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $104.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.60. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

