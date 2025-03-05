New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 632 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Popular Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $106.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average of $97.98.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,721.32. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. This represents a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

