New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 656 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Kirby by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 382,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after buying an additional 202,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 68.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,428,000 after buying an additional 194,410 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $16,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 27.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,585,000 after buying an additional 152,146 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 221,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after buying an additional 106,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

NYSE KEX opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.80. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $132.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,697.45. The trade was a 18.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

