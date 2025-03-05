New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 659 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Crocs alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 2,775.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,024,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $100.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.11. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $165.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CROX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.