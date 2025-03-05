New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 76,405 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,405 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,744,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,653,000 after acquiring an additional 106,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after buying an additional 973,410 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,141,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,613,000 after buying an additional 46,759 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,524,000 after buying an additional 1,889,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,519,000 after buying an additional 238,766 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

