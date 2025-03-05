New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 886 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADC stock opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.78 and a 12-month high of $78.39.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.