New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Wix.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Wix.com stock opened at $188.29 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $247.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Wix.com declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

