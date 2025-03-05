New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes $679,000 Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,761,000 after purchasing an additional 423,456 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 209,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,000 after acquiring an additional 111,760 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 57,575 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $7,388,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 273,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,381,000 after acquiring an additional 51,424 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Shares of BFAM opened at $128.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.34.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

