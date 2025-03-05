New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes $799,000 Position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 1,332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.95. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.