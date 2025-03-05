New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $25,426.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,324.64. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $836,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,577.01. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,575 shares of company stock worth $896,107. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

