New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,425,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,708,000 after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock opened at $205.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $232.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.67 and its 200 day moving average is $205.65.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

WTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

