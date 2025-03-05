Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.21.

NPI has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Northland Power Price Performance

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power stock opened at C$19.07 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$16.14 and a 12 month high of C$24.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently -219.84%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

