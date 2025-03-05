NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stake Cut by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NOV alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 1,590.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Barclays raised their price target on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.