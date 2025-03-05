Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $169.00 to $160.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Novanta traded as low as $136.02 and last traded at $139.83, with a volume of 300155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.37.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Novanta by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Novanta by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 780,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

