nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Barclays

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $55.12 on Monday. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in nVent Electric by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,894,000 after acquiring an additional 29,794 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $1,520,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 108,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 151,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

