NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lifted by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.00. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.