NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by 1858 Wealth Management LLC

1858 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.8% of 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

