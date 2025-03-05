Ocular Therapeutix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 7,643 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,707% compared to the average volume of 423 call options.

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $147,533.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,520,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,184,584.66. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Notman sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $49,399.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,773.92. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,895 shares of company stock valued at $283,772. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $70,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of OCUL opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.22. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 283.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

